Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.97 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Mithril has a market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $241.63 or 0.00496182 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000692 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

