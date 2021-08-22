Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,235,226. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.95. The company has a market capitalization of $472.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

