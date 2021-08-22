Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after purchasing an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $140.45. 1,918,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

