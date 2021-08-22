Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $204.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,605. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

