Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.21. 4,915,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

