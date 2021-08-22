Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 4,772 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 2.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 305,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

