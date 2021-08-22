Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,753,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90.

