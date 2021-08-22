Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for approximately 0.7% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE TAP opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

