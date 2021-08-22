Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Announces $1.47 Dividend

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 1.4674 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

MONDY opened at $56.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MONDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

