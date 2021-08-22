Morgan Stanley Acquires 57,389 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Belden were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Belden by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Belden by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $54.44 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.68.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

