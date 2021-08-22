Morgan Stanley Has $7.56 Million Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Nano-X Imaging worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $3,898,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NNOX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NNOX stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.36. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

