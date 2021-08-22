Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RFV opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.89. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $99.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.