Morgan Stanley Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $345.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $315.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

NYSE:SHW opened at $307.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock valued at $58,188,526 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

