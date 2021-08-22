Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 333,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of ImmunityBio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.20.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

