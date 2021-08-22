Morgan Stanley Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AQN. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

