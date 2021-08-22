Morgan Stanley Raises Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $33.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips Edison & Company Inc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

