Morgan Stanley Raises The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TJX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

