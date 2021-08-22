Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $53.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

