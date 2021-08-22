Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030,960 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING Groep stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

