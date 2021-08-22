MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

