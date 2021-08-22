MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.