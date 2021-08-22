Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of COOP stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.22. 344,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $39.30.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

