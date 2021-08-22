MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) vs. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Head to Head Contrast

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.19 $7.02 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.30 $1.20 billion $2.99 3.51

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.76% 35.75% 8.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Qurate Retail 0 2 2 0 2.50

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.38%. Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages. The Corporate and Other segment comprises subsidiary Cornerstone, along with various cost and equity method investments. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.