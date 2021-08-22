Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Hits $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $35,480.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00130593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00156733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,599.21 or 0.99941185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.44 or 0.00909857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.19 or 0.06605658 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

