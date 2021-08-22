Name Changing Token (NCT) Tops One Day Volume of $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00056827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00814658 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00047494 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

