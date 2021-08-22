Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) traded up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.95. 39,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,943,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.