NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Reaches $1.03

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 10% higher against the dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and $1.39 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

