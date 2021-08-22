Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) versus AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Head-To-Head Analysis

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies 7.85% 11.92% 9.05%

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 8.86 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 6.33 $8.52 million $0.56 62.41

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AmpliTech Group and Napco Security Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Napco Security Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.88%. Napco Security Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.87%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Napco Security Technologies.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

