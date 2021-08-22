National Bank Financial Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$14.75 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.96.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

