National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.11.

Shares of NSA opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

