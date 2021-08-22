Needham & Company LLC Increases Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.40.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.