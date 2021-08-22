Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.29 million. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $5,823,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

