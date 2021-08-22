Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
NASDAQ:COLL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 284,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $717.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,319 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after purchasing an additional 493,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 440,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $5,823,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
