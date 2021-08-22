NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGMS. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.40.

NGMS opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a PE ratio of 102.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth $57,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

