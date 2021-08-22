Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,739,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.63% of Neogen worth $80,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Neogen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Neogen by 25.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.82 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

