Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to announce $2.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.71. Netflix posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $11.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $13.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $546.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.81. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

