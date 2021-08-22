Network International (LON:NETW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 489.20 ($6.39).

Shares of NETW traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 374.40 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 319,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,937. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 365.45. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92.

In related news, insider Nandan Mer purchased 80,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

