New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,742 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $96,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

