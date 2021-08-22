New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $82,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after purchasing an additional 34,171 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

NYSE:MOH opened at $266.99 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

