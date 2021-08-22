New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Exelon worth $85,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505,359 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXC opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

