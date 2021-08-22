New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 57,477 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Synopsys worth $92,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $316.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.50. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

