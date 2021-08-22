New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,412 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

APH stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $74.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,929,775.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

