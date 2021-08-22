New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,869 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $113,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,530.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,563.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,447.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

