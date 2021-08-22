New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 821,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage worth $75,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.