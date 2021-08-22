Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
