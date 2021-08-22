Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

