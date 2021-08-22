NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.74

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.74 and last traded at $61.74, with a volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $51,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

