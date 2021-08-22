NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXGPY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09. NEXT has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

