NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in NI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 297,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NI by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59. NI has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.13%.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.