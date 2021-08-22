Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Reaches $60.80 on Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $60.80 or 0.00123506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $34,368.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,409 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

