Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp’s (OTCMKTS:NECB) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Northeast Community Bancorp had issued 9,784,077 shares in its initial public offering on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $97,840,770 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Northeast Community Bancorp’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:NECB opened at $10.07 on Friday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

