Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Trading Down 1.1%

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

