Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,792. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.